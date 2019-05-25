Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Innospec were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,528 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $127,419.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,758.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 6,525 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $542,749.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,519,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $1,359,219. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.07 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Innospec had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/innospec-inc-iosp-holdings-lifted-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.