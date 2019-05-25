Immunomedics (IMMU) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 1,679,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,056,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMMU shares. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,867,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632,374 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,379,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,804,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,141,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

