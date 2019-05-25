IceChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. IceChain has a total market capitalization of $3,713.00 and $10,096.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IceChain has traded down 81.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $683.01 or 0.08545697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00041004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011383 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IceChain Profile

IceChain (CRYPTO:ICHX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,481,836 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . The official website for IceChain is icechain.io

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

