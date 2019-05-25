I/O Coin (IOC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,111.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $2,111.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.01971351 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005980 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000903 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000599 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,452,489 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

