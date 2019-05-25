Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $744.15 million, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.99 per share, with a total value of $70,189.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $53,956.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,267 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-hy-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-32.html.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.