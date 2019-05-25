Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $285,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,596 shares of company stock worth $818,250. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of H stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.10. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $84.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

