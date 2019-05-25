Humana Inc (HUM) Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Humana by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. Humana had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

