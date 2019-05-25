Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 883,629 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 141,202 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 683.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 499.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 858,510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 715,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,873,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

NYSE HBM opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.82. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.70 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/hudbay-minerals-inc-hbm-shares-bought-by-connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd.html.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

See Also: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.