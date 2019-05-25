Huazhu Group (HTHT) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Weak Earnings

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.88. Approximately 5,308,949 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 1,494,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Huazhu Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huazhu Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 168,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,853 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 73,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

