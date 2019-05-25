Hookipa Pharma Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on May 28th (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma’s (NASDAQ:HOOK) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 28th. Hookipa Pharma had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $84,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Hookipa Pharma’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $9.15 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

In other news, insider Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 892,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr purchased 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

