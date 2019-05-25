Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

