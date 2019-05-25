Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.62-1.72 EPS.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.92.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 384,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $6,343,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $9,761,966.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,110 shares in the company, valued at $975,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,373,866 shares of company stock worth $22,674,702 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

