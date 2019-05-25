Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.25

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTLF shares. ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $48,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,386 shares in the company, valued at $455,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $538,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 203.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 106,105 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $2,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

