Head-To-Head Contrast: AppFolio (APPF) versus Thinspace Technology (THNS)

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppFolio and Thinspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $190.07 million 17.01 $19.97 million $0.56 169.75 Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AppFolio and Thinspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 1 1 1 0 2.00 Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppFolio presently has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.47%.

Volatility and Risk

AppFolio has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thinspace Technology has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and Thinspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 9.46% 19.56% 12.18% Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of AppFolio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppFolio beats Thinspace Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

