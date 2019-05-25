Harworth Group (HWG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

