GWM Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 306.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 284,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,673,000 after acquiring an additional 177,638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 118,230 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $172,925.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,187,753 shares of company stock worth $589,529,674. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Shares of IQV opened at $136.38 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $146.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “GWM Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/gwm-advisors-llc-has-46000-position-in-iqvia-holdings-inc-iqv.html.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.