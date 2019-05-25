GWM Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,265 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,487,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,141,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,749,000 after acquiring an additional 962,203 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,588,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,157,000 after acquiring an additional 278,048 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,990,000 after acquiring an additional 461,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after acquiring an additional 48,653 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $157.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $129.68 and a 12 month high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

