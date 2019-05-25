Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,497 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,192,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,415,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,160,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Shares of WCG opened at $275.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 2.17%. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

