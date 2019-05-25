Graham (GHC) versus RYB Education (RYB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Graham (NYSE:GHC) and RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of RYB Education shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Graham has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RYB Education has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and RYB Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 11.36% 8.49% 5.11% RYB Education -1.14% -1.62% -0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Graham and RYB Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A RYB Education 1 1 0 0 1.50

RYB Education has a consensus target price of $7.78, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Given RYB Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RYB Education is more favorable than Graham.

Dividends

Graham pays an annual dividend of $5.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. RYB Education does not pay a dividend. Graham has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graham and RYB Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.70 billion 1.34 $271.21 million N/A N/A RYB Education $156.50 million 1.30 -$1.79 million ($0.06) -118.33

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than RYB Education.

Summary

Graham beats RYB Education on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, one business school, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com Website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; and pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products, as well as develops cybersecurity training and workforce development education programs. The company also offers power charging and data systems; industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions; and electrical components and assemblies. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and alliance participants, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 85 directly operated and 210 franchise kindergartens; and 953 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

