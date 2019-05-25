Graco (GGG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Graco's shares have outperformed the industry. Going forward, the company is likely to benefit from strengthening end markets, solid product offerings and focus on innovation. This combined with diligent cost-reduction moves and pricing actions will help in boosting profitability in the quarters ahead. For 2019, the company expects organic revenues to grow in a mid-single-digit. However, tariff and higher material costs will have an adverse impact of $21 million. Also, unfavorable movements in foreign currencies will be an issue, with adverse impact of 1% on sales and 4% on earnings predicted for 2019. In addition, acquisition-related risks and costs might be an impediment. In the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 and 2020 was lowered.”

GGG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Graco has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.70 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Graco news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $2,547,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,549.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $313,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,438.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,948 shares of company stock worth $23,695,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Graco by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 480,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 103,523 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 119,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 58,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

