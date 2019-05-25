Golden Star Resources (GSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Golden Star Resources from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSS opened at $3.54 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

