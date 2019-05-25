Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.92. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.48 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 87.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.