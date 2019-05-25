Globalstar (GSAT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.73.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter.

In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 342,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $150,725.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 732,819 shares in the company, valued at $322,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76,246 shares in the last quarter.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

