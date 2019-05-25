GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stake Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 171.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4953 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

