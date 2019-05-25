Gevo Inc (GEVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gevo an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Gevo alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Gevo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $67,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 596.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 596.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 4,086.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 151,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.99 on Friday. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.95.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 101.89%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gevo will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.