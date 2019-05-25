General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Holdings Reduced by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In related news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $239,630.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,764,784. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

