GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $6.22 million and $79,439.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.09 or 0.01267602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001495 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00066625 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinrail, HitBTC, BitBay and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.