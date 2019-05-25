FY2019 EPS Estimates for E. W. Scripps Reduced by Analyst (SSP)

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) – Stock analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Gabelli analyst B. Harriss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Gabelli also issued estimates for E. W. Scripps’ FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Litespeed Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 566,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 4,406 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $94,332.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at $851,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lawlor sold 11,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,806 shares of company stock valued at $345,847. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

