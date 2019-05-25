Front Barnett Associates LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 73,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

CRM opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $2,520,936.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,931 shares of company stock valued at $69,742,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Front Barnett Associates LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/front-barnett-associates-llc-raises-holdings-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.