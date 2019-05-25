Freyrchain (FREC) Reaches Market Cap of $249,296.00

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Freyrchain has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Freyrchain token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest and CoinEgg. Freyrchain has a market cap of $249,296.00 and approximately $798.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freyrchain Token Profile

Freyrchain’s genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Freyrchain is medium.com/@freyrchain . Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain . The official website for Freyrchain is www.freyrchain.org . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Freyrchain

Freyrchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freyrchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freyrchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

