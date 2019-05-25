Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.97 Per Share

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:FEN opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45. Frenkel Topping Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.19 ($0.66).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Frenkel Topping Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

