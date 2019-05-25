Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 2,464 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB opened at $148.17 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $148.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at $25,946,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,329 shares of company stock worth $3,196,761. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 2,464 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/freestone-capital-holdings-llc-acquires-2464-shares-of-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.