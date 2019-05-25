Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1,117.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $71,814,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $37,151,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,741,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after acquiring an additional 113,897 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 79,822 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.97 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 21.17%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

