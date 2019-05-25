Five9 (FIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.54.

FIVN opened at $50.63 on Friday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $741,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $69,286.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,464.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,432 shares of company stock worth $31,980,200. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,312,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,021,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,641,000 after buying an additional 1,173,768 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after buying an additional 694,494 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,354,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,956,000 after purchasing an additional 354,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its stake in Five9 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 2,050,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,341,000 after purchasing an additional 102,806 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

