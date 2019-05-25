First Trust Advisors LP Buys 233,543 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,543 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $96,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5,916.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Garmin by 244.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 42.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $150,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

