First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $44,000 Position in Natus Medical Inc (BABY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABY. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 8,304 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $233,259.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,891.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 14,250 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $376,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,278.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,873 shares of company stock worth $1,420,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABY stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Natus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

