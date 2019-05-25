First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,400,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,292 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of DXC opened at $53.08 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $100.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in DXC Technology Co (DXC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-raises-stake-in-dxc-technology-co-dxc.html.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.