First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 861 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI opened at $54.92 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

