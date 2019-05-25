Financial Comparison: Travelers Companies (TRV) and Protective Insurance (PTVCA)

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Travelers Companies has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.9% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Travelers Companies and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelers Companies 8.64% 10.86% 2.39% Protective Insurance -6.98% -5.19% -1.34%

Dividends

Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Travelers Companies pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travelers Companies has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Travelers Companies and Protective Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelers Companies 1 8 2 0 2.09 Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelers Companies presently has a consensus target price of $140.55, indicating a potential downside of 5.00%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travelers Companies and Protective Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelers Companies $30.28 billion 1.28 $2.52 billion $8.94 16.55 Protective Insurance $439.17 million 0.55 -$34.08 million N/A N/A

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats Protective Insurance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals. The company distributes its products primarily through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

