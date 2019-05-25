Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.15 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 226,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $3,092,503.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,591,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,675,817.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Stockinger purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $50,172.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,897.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 960,204 shares of company stock valued at $13,126,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,786,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 516,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 991,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 492,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

