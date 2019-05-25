Facebook, Inc. (FB) Position Reduced by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Facebook by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Facebook by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $181.06 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $525.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Facebook to $163.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.58.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $821,037.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $122,182.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,288,335.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,552,061 shares of company stock worth $274,374,664. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

