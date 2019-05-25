Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,603 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $700,556.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

