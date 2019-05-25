Evolus Inc (EOLS) Director Buys $12,099,318.00 in Stock

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Simone Blank bought 628,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,099,318.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 5.01. Evolus Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Evolus Inc will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $31.00 target price on Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Evolus by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evolus by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Evolus by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evolus by 8,877.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

