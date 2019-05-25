Evelyn S. Dilsaver Sells 464 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $28,911.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,367.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TPX traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. 292,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The business had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $81,000.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/evelyn-s-dilsaver-sells-464-shares-of-tempur-sealy-international-inc-tpx-stock.html.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.