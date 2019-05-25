Eve Filip Sells 3,852 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) insider Eve Filip sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $23,073.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,789.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eve Filip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Eve Filip sold 3,583 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $22,178.77.

Shares of NYSE RUBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 413,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 35.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. On average, analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

RUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

