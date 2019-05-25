ETF Managers Group LLC Has $159,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 409,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,538,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,379,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $477,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $354,653.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $7,039,419 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $214.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $222.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

