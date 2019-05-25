Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 19.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

