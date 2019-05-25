Engagement Token (ENGT) Hits Market Cap of $104,193.00

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Engagement Token has a market cap of $104,193.00 and approximately $18,964.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Engagement Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex. In the last week, Engagement Token has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00435459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.01146027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00142940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Engagement Token

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. Engagement Token’s official website is engagementtoken.com . The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken . Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Engagement Token

Engagement Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engagement Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Engagement Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

