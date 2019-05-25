Elephas Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 9,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Micron Technology makes up about 0.1% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Micron Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $837,704.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 269,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,165,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,878 shares of company stock worth $2,293,223 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

