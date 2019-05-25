Eight Capital Lowers Denison Mines (DML) Price Target to C$1.70

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$2.15 to C$1.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
DML stock opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $412.39 million and a P/E ratio of -13.40. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.
